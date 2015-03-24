UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS, March 24 European shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, adding to the previous session's retreat after data showed Chinese factory activity unexpectedly skidded to an 11-month low, signalling weakness in the world's second biggest economy.
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,593.80 points, after losing 0.7 percent on Monday.
In the euro zone, data showed France's private sector expanded for the second straight month in March, chiming with recent data that shows the euro zone's second-largest economy is edging back to growth.
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re