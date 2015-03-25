UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Friday.
PARIS, March 25 European shares dipped in early trading on Wednesday, hovering below 7-1/2-year highs, as investors awaited a survey on German business climate for insight on the outlook for Europe's biggest economy.
Shares in Hermes featured among the biggest losers, down 1.9 percent, after the French luxury goods maker posted a 7 percent rise in full-year operating income but said foreign exchange rates dragged its margin lower. Hermes has a strong exposure to Japan.
At 0810 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,600.35 points.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showed French business morale stood at its highest in nearly three years in March.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
March 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000 roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the lender. * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely tell