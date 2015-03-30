UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS, March 30 European stocks rose early on Monday, bouncing back from last week's losses with tech shares rallying after news of merger talks in the sector spurred a late-session rally on Wall Street on Friday.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,587.00 points, after losing 2 percent last week.
Infineon, STMicroelectronics, ARM and ASML were up 1.6 percent to 2.3 percent.
U.S. tech shares climbed on Friday after news that Intel Corp is in talks to buy fellow chipmaker Altera Corp in a deal likely to top $10 billion. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re