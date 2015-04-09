UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 23
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Thursday.
PARIS, April 9 European shares rose early on Thursday, helped by robust German data as well as figures showing a strong recovery in Europe's auto sector.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,618.32 points.
Renault was up 2.1 percent and BMW up 1.9 percent.
According to industry figures published late on Wednesday, the auto sector's recovery broadened to France, while Spain, Italy and Portugal recorded double-digit sales growth again as they recover from a steep collapse in demand following the 2008 financial crisis.
Robust German data also lifted the mood, with the country's seasonally-adjusted exports rising 1.5 percent on the month after dipping by 2.1 percent in January. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
March 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,337 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and U.S.-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are embarking on a joint project with UK Biobank, the world's most detailed biomedical database, to hunt for new clues linking genes and disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell agreed to lease capacity at a large oil terminal in Panama that has been used by U.S. re