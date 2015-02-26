* Charts show STOXX 600 strongly 'overbought'

* Volatility index falls as investors cut hedging

* European stocks at highest P/E ratio since 2004

* European 'positive surprises' indicator peaking

By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa

PARIS/LONDON, Feb 26 A number of widely-followed market indicators are flashing red following record investment inflows into European equities ahead of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing (QE) programme.

The benchmark STOXX 600 is up 13 percent so far in 2015 -- its strongest start to the year since the index was created in late 1986 and the best performance among all asset classes.

The rally has left the index trading at the highest valuation multiple in 11 years and deep in 'overbought' territory on technical charts, at a time when the liquidity pumped in by central banks has trumped geopolitical risks.

While none of the indicators is in itself a harbinger of a market fall, they signal investor positioning in Europe is at levels where, history shows, the risk of a correction is higher.

A number of analysts and fund managers now predict a 5 to 10 percent pull-back in coming weeks before the long-term rally can resume, underpinned by the QE money printing programme which kicks off in March.

"Near-term, it's definitely a worry how much people have gone into it," said Patrik Schowitz, global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management multi-asset group.

"The political risks aren't going away in a hurry and meanwhile the uncertainty of Ukraine is still there."

A fund manager survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch published last week showed European equity allocation is at its highest since May 2007 and the intention to own euro zone stocks is at its strongest since the survey's inception in April 2001.

"It doesn't mean we are at the end of the cycle but, short-term, the level of optimism has gone far ahead of where the fundamentals are," said Manish Kabra, European equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"RED FLAG"

STOXX 600's relative strength index (RSI), a momentum indicator which compares the size of falls and rises in prices and is widely used by traders and fund managers as a signal for entry and exit points, has reached 79, the highest since February 2005. An RSI of 70 and above signals overheating in the market and is usually followed by a pull-back.

Meanwhile, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which measures the cost of protecting against a market decline, has tumbled 45 percent since a peak in mid-January, signalling that investors are lowering their guard.

"Implied volatility is falling like a rock in both price and volumes, which is a red flag. People are getting rid of portfolio protection following the Greek deal," said Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day By Day, referring to the euro zone's decision to extend Athens' loan accord.

Despite a nascent recovery in European company profits after years of stagnation, the STOXX 600 is trading at 16 times expected earnings in the next 12 months, its highest price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) since early 2004 and well above a 10-year average P/E of 11.8.

"The earnings outlook is improving, but frothy valuations are a worry," said Benoit Peloille, equity strategist at French corporate and investment bank Natixis. "A small disappointment in macro figures or some negative newsflow on Greece would be enough to spark a pull-back."

Euro zone economic data has been beating consensus expectations in recent months while U.S. data has been disappointing, helping drive investment U.S. flows into Europe.

A comparison between euro zone and U.S. economic surprises, as measured by two widely-used Citigroup indexes, shows the gap between the two has now reached a peak where it normally turns around, which should translate into more data-beats in the United States than the euro zone.

"That doesn't derail the longer-term positive trend (but) that might say the biggest momentum is already behind us on that trade," JP Morgan AM's Schowitz said.

Economic surprises: link.reuters.com/xuq24w