LONDON, Sept 30 European shares opened lower on Friday, on track to record their worst quarterly performance since late 2008 as markets grapple with the twin headaches of slowing global growth and a long-running euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1.1 percent at 922.97 points in a broad-based fall led by cyclical stocks including autos such as BMW , down 4.6 percent.

The index remains on course to record its best week in 26 months, however, helped by a bumper week for the beaten-down financials sector, on hopes politicians will act to limit the effects of the debt crisis, even though it has much further still to run.

"Short-term, we still have the same prospects: the timing of a Greek default, the nature of it, how shared or otherwise; the uncertainty of whether the (second Greek bailout) package needs to be revisited," Philip Isherwood, head of equity strategy, Europe and UK, at Evolution Securities. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)