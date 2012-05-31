LONDON May 31 European shares pared back early gains on Thursday in nervous choppy trade, with worries over Spain's ability to rescue its ailing banking sector dogging sentiment ahead of a raft of U.S. economic data releases later in the session.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 977.74 by 0748 GMT, off an earlier high of 981.27, with the index on track to post its worst monthly loss since August, when markets were similarly beset by fears over the debt crisis.

"We've got some serious numbers coming out of the States this afternoon, and if they're not good, given the backdrop in Europe, it could make the situation worse," Yusuf Heusen, sales trader at IG Index, said.

Spain remained one of the primary concerns for investors as a surge in its borrowing costs fuelled worries the country may not be able to fix its banking sector and may need a bailout.

Economic data out of the United States on Thursday includes Challenger Layoffs for May at 1130 GMT, followed by May's ADP National Employment survey at 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial jobless claims at 1230 GMT, all of which will provide pointers towards Friday's all-important U.S. May jobs report.

U.S. preliminary first-quarter real GDP data will also be released at 1230 GMT. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)