LONDON Oct 13 European stock markets turned
positive on Monday, recovering from earlier losses, with airline
stocks such as Lufthansa and Air France-KLM
boosted by a further drop in the oil price.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up by 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX also advanced by
0.2 percent, although the DAX remained near one-year lows, while
both France's CAC and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
were up 0.1 percent.
Lufthansa was the best-performing DAX stock in percentage
terms, rising by 3 percent while Air France KLM also progressed
by a similar amount, as Brent crude oil - a major cost for
airlines - fell below $88 a barrel, its lowest in almost four
years.
Traders said that another reason for the move higher was
investors buying into equity indexes on signs that they had
fallen into technically "oversold" territory.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Ediitng by Atul Prakash)