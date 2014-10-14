UPDATE 1-UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
March 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.6 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Oct 14 European stock markets trimmed earlier losses on Tuesday, with Britain's FTSE and Germany's DAX in positive territory, with traders citing a rise in U.S. equity futures on the back of positive corporate earnings.
The FTSE was up by 0.2 percent and the DAX by 0.1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index index stood at 1,289.57 points - down 0.3 percent on the day but still up from its earlier intraday 8-month low of 1,274.87 points.
"There were reasonably good results from Citigroup and U.S. futures are also up. That's helping us come up off these oversold levels," said a London-based trader, who declined to be named.
Citigroup reported a 13 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit, helped by better results from its portfolio of troubled assets left over from the financial crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner. * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on Wedne
