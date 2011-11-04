NEW YORK Nov 4 Wall Street extended losses on Friday with the three major indexes falling more than 1 percent on uncertainties surrounding the debt crisis in Europe and a mixed report on the U.S. labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 114.28 points, or 0.95 percent, at 11,930.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 13.85 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,247.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 28.31 points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,669.66. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)