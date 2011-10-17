NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. stocks extended losses in afternoon trading on Monday, with traders rushing to buy protection against a further decline in the market after comments from Germany's finance minister rekindled concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 237.84 points, or 2.04 percent, at 11,406.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 23.66 points, or 1.93 percent, at 1,200.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 56.47 points, or 2.12 percent, at 2,611.38. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)