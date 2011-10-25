NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks extended their losses and fell 1 percent on Tuesday following comments from Germany's Chancellor that the country is opposed to phrase in a final draft for the region's summit.

Some weak corporate results, including from 3M Co (MMM.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), added to the market' cautious tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 121.40 points, or 1.02 percent, at 11,792.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 15.35 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,238.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 34.72 points, or 1.29 percent, at 2,664.72. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)