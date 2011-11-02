NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks held on to most of their gains in early afternoon trading on Wednesday after a statement from the U.S central bank offered a moderately brighter economic outlook.

The Fed flagged risks to growth that appeared to leave open the door for further easing, even as monetary policy was left on hold. For details see [ID:nN1E7A01ZU]

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 166.43 points, or 1.43 percent, to 11,824.39. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 18.02 points, or 1.48 percent, to 1,236.30. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 26.04 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,633.00.

U.S. stocks were up after two days of losses, aided by upbeat job market data as investors eyed a crisis meeting about Greece. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)