NEW YORK, Sept 26 Dow Jones Indexes said on Monday an issue that delayed price quotes at the open on the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI had been resolved and feeds were showing live quotes.

The blue-chip index did not reflect its components' stock prices for more than 10 minutes at the open. DJ Indexes said it had faced a technical problem.

The index provider had "technical difficulties in the real-time calculation system" between the open at 9:30 a.m. and 9:42 a.m., a DJ Indexes representative said.

The 30-stock average showed a flat open while most of its components were trading higher, and the broader S&P 500 .SPX rose nearly 1 percent shortly after the bell.

After the issue was resolved, the DJIA rose more than 1 percent to a session high of 10,898.32. It closed at 10,771.78 on Friday. It was recently trading up 27.40 points, or 0.25 percent, at 10,798.88.

