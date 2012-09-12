LONDON, Sept 12 Interdealer broker ICAP and emerging-markets focused fund manager Ashmore will be relegated from London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index in the latest quarterly review, index provider FTSE said on Wednesday.

The pair will be replaced by energy services company John Wood Group, which will rejoin the large-caps after a year's absence, and buyout group Melrose.

The index changes will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, Sept. 24.