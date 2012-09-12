Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
LONDON, Sept 12 Interdealer broker ICAP and emerging-markets focused fund manager Ashmore will be relegated from London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index in the latest quarterly review, index provider FTSE said on Wednesday.
The pair will be replaced by energy services company John Wood Group, which will rejoin the large-caps after a year's absence, and buyout group Melrose.
The index changes will be implemented from the start of business on Monday, Sept. 24.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.