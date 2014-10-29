* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Cyclicals lead market higher as Fed seen holding rates
* Next falls in strong volume after guiding lower profit
* TUI Travel bounces after votes to merge with TUI
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 29 British shares rose on
Wednesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal
it is in no rush to raise interest rates supported global
equities, but clothes retailer Next fell after a profit
warning.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent to 6,421.72 at 0835
GMT, with only eight stocks in negative territory in early
trade.
Growth-sensitive "cyclical" stocks led the market higher,
with miners, banks and oil stocks adding the most points to the
index.
The Federal Reserve is expected to announce after a policy
meeting that it is ending its bond purchases amid signs of
strength in the U.S. economy, but is also likely to reinforce
its willingness to wait before raising interest rates after a
volatile month in financial markets.
"The bet is that there will be no surprises from the U.S.
Federal Reserve tonight when it ends its two-day meeting, with
the central bank forecast to end its bond purchase programme,
but keep interest rates unchanged," Tony Cross, market analyst
at Trustnet Direct, said.
One of the few stocks to fall was Next, down 3.4
percent after it cut its profit guidance, saying demand for its
winter wear was hindered by unusually warm weather.
The fashion retailer was the most heavily traded stock on
the index relative to average volume, with turnover reaching 80
percent of its 90-day average volume just half an hour into the
session.
"They are a quality company, the unseasonably warm weather
shouldn't be an ongoing problem," Mark Ward, head of execution
trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
"They are still one of the UK's top retailers and pay a
stable dividend, this should just be a blip. Today is a good day
to pick up cheap shares in the stock."
The top gainer was TUI Travel, up 3.7 percent and the
second most heavily traded stock relative to its average volume.
Shareholders in both German travel and tourism group TUI AG
and British travel group TUI Travel on Tuesday
approved the pair's plans to merge, in a move that will save
costs and avoids a setback for both CEOs.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)