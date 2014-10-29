* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct

* Cyclicals lead market higher as Fed seen holding rates

* Next falls in strong volume after guiding lower profit

* TUI Travel bounces after votes to merge with TUI

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, Oct 29 British shares rose on Wednesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal it is in no rush to raise interest rates supported global equities, but clothes retailer Next fell after a profit warning.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent to 6,421.72 at 0835 GMT, with only eight stocks in negative territory in early trade.

Growth-sensitive "cyclical" stocks led the market higher, with miners, banks and oil stocks adding the most points to the index.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce after a policy meeting that it is ending its bond purchases amid signs of strength in the U.S. economy, but is also likely to reinforce its willingness to wait before raising interest rates after a volatile month in financial markets.

"The bet is that there will be no surprises from the U.S. Federal Reserve tonight when it ends its two-day meeting, with the central bank forecast to end its bond purchase programme, but keep interest rates unchanged," Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct, said.

One of the few stocks to fall was Next, down 3.4 percent after it cut its profit guidance, saying demand for its winter wear was hindered by unusually warm weather.

The fashion retailer was the most heavily traded stock on the index relative to average volume, with turnover reaching 80 percent of its 90-day average volume just half an hour into the session.

"They are a quality company, the unseasonably warm weather shouldn't be an ongoing problem," Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities, said.

"They are still one of the UK's top retailers and pay a stable dividend, this should just be a blip. Today is a good day to pick up cheap shares in the stock."

The top gainer was TUI Travel, up 3.7 percent and the second most heavily traded stock relative to its average volume.

Shareholders in both German travel and tourism group TUI AG and British travel group TUI Travel on Tuesday approved the pair's plans to merge, in a move that will save costs and avoids a setback for both CEOs. (Editing by Susan Fenton)