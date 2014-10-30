* FTSE 100 down 0.8 pct
* Commodity stocks impacted by rise in U.S. dollar
* Concerns about competition impact BT's shares
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 30 A fall in the share prices of
commodity companies, and in telecoms group BT, halted a
rebound in Britain's top equity index on Thursday.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had continued
over the last two days to rise off 15-month lows reached earlier
in October, was down by 0.8 percent, or 51.70 points, at
6,402.17 points by the middle of the trading session.
Miners, commodity and oil related stocks, which have a heavy
weighting in the FTSE, combined to take nearly 25 points off the
index.
Those sectors were impacted by a rise in the U.S. dollar,
which rose on foreign exchange markets after the U.S. Federal
Reserve painted a brighter picture of the U.S. economy and ended
its "quantitative easing" (QE) bond purchase programme.
The Fed ended its QE programme on Wednesday and in a
statement noted the improving U.S. labour market. While the Fed
also said interest rates would remain low for a "considerable
time," the Fed's statement helped to push up U.S. yields and
increased the dollar's appeal.
This, in turn, hit mining and energy stocks, since a rise in
the dollar makes dollar-priced commodities - such as oil and
copper - more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
"The 'cheap' dollars that had flooded the market are now
being reduced and hence the dollar has appreciated against most
major currencies, and commodities are once again looking pretty
volatile " said Spreadex trader Toby Goar.
BT FALLS
BT was among the worst-performing FTSE 100 stocks in
percentage terms, retreating by 3 percent as concerns about
increasing competition within BT's sector took the shine off a
rise in BT's profits.
"Traders are starting to unwind positions in BT today as
although this morning's trading statement may have exceeded
forecasts, it failed to mask the aggressive competition in the
sector," said Accendo Markets trader Aymen Azizi.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but it then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
The index remains down by around 5 percent since the start
of 2014.
(additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby
Chopra)