* FTSE 100 closes up 0.2 pct at 6,463.55 points
* St James's Place rises after strong results
* Commodity stocks hit by rise in U.S. dollar
* FTSE still down 4 pct since start of 2014.
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 30 Britain's top equity index staged
a late rally on Thursday to recover from losses earlier in the
day, with wealth management group St James's Place
outperforming after strong results.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index had been in negative
territory for much of the day.
However, European stock markets then staged a late rally as
a rise in U.S. third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and a
surge in the shares of credit and debit card group Visa
helped push U.S. stock markets higher.
The late recovery enabled the FTSE to close up by 0.2
percent, or 9.68 points, at 6,463.55 points -- marking the third
day in a row of gains for the FTSE, which continued its rebound
off 15-month lows, reached earlier in October.
"Every little pullback on the market has seen buyers rapidly
come back in. We're quite bullish in the near term," said Dafydd
Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.
St James's Place closed up 3.6 percent, making it the
best-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, after
reporting a 17 percent rise in its funds under management.
Shares in artificial knee and hip maker Smith & Nephew
also advanced by 3.5 percent after posting higher
third-quarter profits.
COMMODITY FIRMS UNDERPERFORM
However, commodity companies -- such as miners and energy
stocks -- underperformed.
Those sectors were impacted by a rise in the U.S. dollar,
which advanced on foreign exchange markets after the U.S.
Federal Reserve painted a brighter picture of the U.S. economy
and ended its quantitative easing (QE) bond purchase programme.
The Fed stopped the QE programme on Wednesday and in a
statement noted the improving U.S. labour market. While the Fed
also said interest rates would remain low for a "considerable
time," the Fed's statement helped to push up U.S. yields and
increased the dollar's appeal.
This, in turn, hit mining and energy stocks, since a rise in
the dollar makes dollar-priced commodities -- such as oil and
copper -- more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
"The 'cheap' dollars that had flooded the market are now
being reduced and hence the dollar has appreciated against most
major currencies, and commodities are once again looking pretty
volatile," said Spreadex trader Toby Goar.
The FTSE hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
The index remains down by around 4 percent since the start
of 2014.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Andrew
Roche)