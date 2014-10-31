* FTSE 100 up 0.9 pct
* Only four stocks down after Bank of Japan measures
* IAG, RBS rally after strong earnings reports
By Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Oct 31 Britain's top share index
surged in early deals on Friday, after appetite for stocks
globally was boosted by unexpected monetary stimulus in Japan,
with Royal Bank of Scotland and airline IAG leading gainers
after encouraging corporate reports.
The FTSE 100 was up 0.9 percent to 6,523.38 points
by 0848 GMT after the Bank of Japan said it would accelerate
purchases of Japanese government bonds as part of a massive
stimulus package to boost growth and inflation.
In a broad-based rally on the FTSE, only four stocks were in
negative territory, with the biggest losses coming from precious
metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold, under
pressure as safe-haven gold fell.
The index is up 2 percent this week, rising for its third
straight session on Thursday after a rise in U.S. growth sparked
a rally.
The measure from the Bank of Japan was welcomed after a
volatile October that, at its trough, saw the FTSE down more
than 9 percent for the month.
Investors have been concerned over global growth and wary of
the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its stimulus
programme, which happened on Wednesday.
The recent rally leaves the FTSE down just 1.7 percent in
October on the last day of the month.
"It's been a torrid month for investors," said Mike
McCudden, head of retail derivatives at Interactive Investor.
"They'll be hoping that the gains on the back of the U.S.
economy, positive corporate earnings and the prospect of the
Bank of Japan acting to support its economy, hopefully that will
give us the upward momentum to start November strongly."
Strong earnings news continued on Friday, with International
Airlines Group up 3 percent after results, registering
the FTSE's biggest gain.
The British Airways-owner reported a 30 percent jump in
third-quarter profit on Friday and raised its forecast for the
year.
Royal Bank of Scotland also rose after an update, up
2.6 percent, as profits came in ahead of forecasts.
Traders said there was relief around the update, and that
the 500 million pounds ($799.15 million) set aside to cover
various fines had been anticipated.
($1 = 0.6257 British Pounds)
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)