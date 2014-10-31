* FTSE 100 up 1.1 pct, RBS advances as its profits rise
* Bank of Japan policy easing lifts world stock markets
* Supergroup falls after profit warning
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Oct 31 Britain's top equity index surged
on Friday, after appetite for stocks globally was boosted by
unexpected monetary stimulus in Japan, while Royal Bank of
Scotland outperformed after posting higher profits.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 1.1 percent
at 6,534.07 points by the middle of the trading session - adding
to a winning run over the last three days and extending a
rebound up off 15-month lows earlier in October.
Royal Bank of Scotland, which is 80-percent owned by the
British government after it had to be rescued during the
financial crisis of 2007-2009, rose by 4 percent to make it the
best-performing FTSE stock in percentage terms.
Even though RBS set aside 400 million pounds ($640.2
million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency
markets, traders chose to focus more on a rise in profits that
beat market forecasts.
"RBS is rising after it revealed a third consecutive
quarterly profit, and its core capital ratio is improving," said
IG market analyst David Madden.
However, among stocks underperforming the broader market
rally was fashion retailer Supergroup, which slumped 8.7
percent after it became the latest British retailer to issue a
profit warning.
The FTSE's advance tracked a rally in stock markets around
the world after the Bank of Japan said it would accelerate
purchases of Japanese government bonds as part of a massive
stimulus package to boost growth and inflation.
Traders said the Japanese move, coupled with expectations of
interest rates remaining at record low levels in Britain, United
States and Europe for the near-term, would have the effect of
continuing to drive investors over to equities for the better
returns on offer from the stock market.
"I would expect interest rates will remain lower for longer.
People will be searching for yield and that will underpin the
equity markets through their dividend yield," said Novum
Securities technical strategist Adrian Slack.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, the FTSE 100 has
a current dividend yield of 5.4 percent - offering a better
return than a yield of around 2.2 percent on 10-year British
government bonds.
The FTSE 100 hit a peak of 6,904.86 points at the start of
September, its highest since early 2000, but then slumped to
15-month lows in October as weak European economic data knocked
back stock markets.
The index remains down by around 3 percent since the start
of 2014, but Slack expected the FTSE to challenge the earlier
peak levels of September by the end of 2014.
(1 US dollar = 0.6248 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison
Williams)