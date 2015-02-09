* FTSE down 0.2 pct
* UK utility stocks hit by rising bond yields
* HSBC falls after it admits Swiss bank failings
* Rise in gold price lifts Fresnillo and Randgold
(Updates with volatility around the close)
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Monday, hurt by a fall in HSBC after the bank
admitted tax failings at its Swiss unit and by softer utility
stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent,
or 16.29 points, at 6,837.15 points by the close, with United
Utilities, National Grid and Severn Trent
falling by between 3.1 and 2.1 percent.
Traders said utility stocks fell on rising debt yields
following a drop in shares of their U.S. rivals on Wall Street
on Friday, when the S&P 500 index of utilities had its
biggest daily percentage drop since August 2011.
U.S. utility stocks were hit after strong jobs data
strengthened expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates by
mid-year and pushed up U.S. Treasury yields. The data also
pushed up UK gilt yields as it eased some concerns about the
health of the global economy.
Utility companies tend to have large amounts of debt in
order to operate their networks and so any rise in interest
rates would lead to higher borrowing costs for them.
"The rise in the bond yields and the weakness in the U.S.
sector is hurting the UK utilities," said Securequity sales
trader Jawaid Afsar.
HSBC shed 1.6 percent, taking nearly eight points off the
FTSE 100, the biggest individual weight on the index.
Earlier, the bank admitted failings by its Swiss subsidiary
in response to media reports it helped wealthy customers dodge
taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.
Among other banks, Barclays lost 0.7 percent, Royal Bank of
Scotland shed 0.8 percent and Lloyds 1.2
percent.
"Anyone avoiding tax in this current environment is frowned
upon, so it will be a big issue for HSBC," said Manoj Ladwa,
head of trading at TJM Partners.
"Some of the other banks, like Lloyds and RBS, don't have so
much exposure to Switzerland, so they should recover quickly."
Gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold
outperformed the broader market to gain 4.2 percent and 2
percent respectively, lifted by a rise in the gold price after
weak Chinese data boosted the metal's appeal as a safe asset.
Randgold also lifted its dividend despite reporting lower
profits on Monday.
Bookmaker Ladbrokes and online grocer Ocado
saw volatile swings and a surge in volume just before the
closing auction. Traders said the moves may have been due to a
possible trading error on the two stocks, although London Stock
Exchange said they had received no requests to cancel trades.
