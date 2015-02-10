* FTSE 100 down 0.1 pct * New signs of Chinese economic weakness impact miners * HSBC leads banks lower as pressure builds over Swiss unit * Tesco up as grocers see sales improvements (Updates with closing prices) By Alistair Smout LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's top equity index drifted lower on Tuesday, hit by a drop in banks and commodity stocks, although improved sales for battered supermarkets lent support to the market. Fresh signs of economic weakness in China, the world's biggest consumer of metals, hit mining companies, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index down 2.8 percent. Data on Tuesday showed China's annual inflation fell to a five-year low in January and factory deflation worsened. Concern over weakening demand from China weakened oil and gas stocks, which fell 2.8 percent. The price of Brent crude fell below $58 a barrel as the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted supply may hit a record high despite subdued demand. "The weakness in the price of oil is not purely down to excess supply. The weakness we're seeing in macro data, in China and elsewhere suggests there is a demand aspect to this, too," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market analyst at Charles Stanley. In all, mining and energy stocks combined to trim over 30 points off the FTSE 100, which closed down 8.03 points, or 0.1 percent. It underperformed the euro zone's EuroSTOXX 50, up 1 percent, which benefited from its low exposure to commodity stocks as well as a rally in Greek assets. Greek stocks extended gains after several press reports pointed to a possible debt agreement between Greece and its creditors, with one report citing a six-month debt extension. Royal Mail declined by 4.8 percent -- the worst performing FTSE stock in percentage terms -- after investment bank JP Morgan cut its rating to "neutral" from "overweight". Grocers provided some support to the market, however, after Kantar trade data showed that Tesco posted its first sales growth in a year. Britain's biggest supermarket rose 3.6 percent, although it remains down over 25 percent since the beginning of 2014. Wm Morrison rose 3.4 percent after posting its best sales since December 2013. Marks & Spencer rose 4.9 percent, making it the index's top gainer, after brokerage RBC upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform". (Editing by Larry King)