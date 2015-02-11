* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index falls 0.5 pct
* Tullow scraps final dividend in face of weak oil price
* Sky down, pays top dollar for English soccer TV rights
* BT gains after pushing Sky into paying record sum
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 11 Britain's top equity index fell
for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, with commodity
shares losing ground after crude oil prices dropped and copper
prices trimmed gains.
The UK Oil and Gas index fell 1.2 percent after
crude dropped 3 percent on expectations of persistent
oversupply, a stronger dollar and a report showing U.S. crude
stockpiles at a record high.
Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil fell 8.6 percent,
the biggest decline in the FTSE 100 index. The company
reported a $2 billion pre-tax loss, its first in 15 years, and
scrapped its final dividend payment.
"The stronger dollar has done its usual trick of knocking
back commodity prices, taking commodity stocks with them," IG
analyst Chris Beauchamp, said.
"It's hardly surprising to see such negativity in this
sector, when we've China data that points this week to a
continuing slowdown. Oversupply and weak demand aren't going
away, whether in oil or metals."
The mining index was down 1.8 percent as copper
prices cut gains in afternoon trading session and nickel
fell nearly 2 percent. Mining companies Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton were down 1.7 percent and 2.4
percent respectively.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.5 percent at 6,798.40 points by 1543
GMT. The index fell in the previous three sessions and headed
for a weaker close on Wednesday.
Among other movers, Sky fell 2.5 percent after
agreeing to pay 4.2 billion pounds to show 126 live Premier
League football matches a season between 2016 to 2019, far
outstripping forecasts.
"While arguably this should mean unchanged consensus numbers
... some investors are likely to de-rate the shares because of
increased uncertainty around future content renewals and reduced
future flexibility on costs," Barclays said.
However, BT rose 3.4 percent after securing 42 games
a season for 960 million pounds, putting pressure on Sky to pay
a premium.
ARM rose 3.9 percent after the British chip designer
posted a 25 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, more than
expected.
Reckitt Benckiser Group rose 3.3 percent to touch a
record high. The British consumer goods maker said it was
introducing a new cost-savings programme, noting that 2015 would
be similar to last year.
Outside the blue-chips, British data centre provider
Telecity Group rose 15 percent after saying it had
reached a non-binding, all-share merger agreement with New
York-listed Interxion.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Larry King)