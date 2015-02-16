* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2 percent
* Greece uncertainty prompts investors to be cautious
* Broker downgrades hit Centrica, Fresnillo shares
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index
retreated from a five-month high on Monday, with some companies
slipping on broker downgrades while energy shares tracked a fall
in oil prices.
Doubts over the outcome of euro zone talks on Greece's debt
also made investors cautious, analysts said.
The UK Oil and Gas index was down 0.8 percent,
while oil prices fell 1.3 percent.
Online gambling firm 888 Holdings dropped 14 percent
after the company said talks on a takeover by William Hill
had ended due to a breakdown over the price with a key
stakeholder. William Hill was up 0.8 percent.
Downgrades from top brokers hit some firms, with Centrica
down 2.8 percent after Citi cut its price target to 285
pence from 310 pence. It also came under pressure following
media reports speculating about its results, traders said.
Fresnillo was down 3.7 percent after Morgan Stanley
reduced its stance to "equal weight" from "overweight", while
Intertek Group was down 3.6 percent after Jefferies
downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,861.02 points by 0857 GMT, retreating from a five-month high
in the previous session, with Greek concerns hurting sentiment.
"Scepticism and fear still abound about a debt agreement and
Greek exit from the single currency, with what would appear
still significant distance to cover before a compromise," Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
Greece said on Sunday it was confident of reaching agreement
in negotiations with its euro zone partners but reiterated it
would not accept harsh austerity strings in any debt pact.
Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said, however,
that he was not very optimistic that Greece and its peers would
reach a deal on Monday. The talks are due to begin at 1400 GMT
in Brussels.
Greece's share index fell 3.4 percent, while the
country's main banking index was down 6.4 percent.
On the positive side, brewer SABMiller rose 2
percent, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, with
traders pointing to mergers and acquisitions talks as the main
driver for the rally.
3G Capital, an investment firm run by a group of Brazilians,
has been weighing up a 75 billion pound ($115 billion) takeover
bid for SABMiller, the Mail on Sunday said, citing sources.
($1 = 0.6491 pounds)
