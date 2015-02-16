* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.3 percent

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from five-month highs on Monday, with leading companies such as miner Fresnillo and utility Centrica hit by broker downgrades.

Investors adopted a cautious approach as Greece's finance minister prepared to meet his euro zone peers and European Central Bank head Mario Draghi on Monday to discuss his country's bailout programme, which runs out on Feb. 28.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at 6,855.51 points going into the close of the trading session, after reaching a five-month high reached on Friday.

The gold and silver mining company Fresnillo was the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms, falling 3.8 percent after Morgan Stanley cut its rating to "equal weight" from "overweight".

Centrica also fell 2.4 percent after investment bank Citigroup cut its price target on Centrica's shares.

Kyri Kangellaris, director at Horizon Stockbroking, said he would rather be betting on declines on the FTSE than betting on gains.

"The market is in a bit of a wait-and-see mode at the moment, because of Greece," he said. "I'd rather be 'short' than 'long' at these levels."

Online gambling firm 888 Holdings dropped 9.8 percent after talks on a takeover by William Hill ended.

However, bid speculation drove up the shares of drinks group SABMiller by 1.8 percent. The Mail on Sunday had reported that investment firm 3G Capital was weighing a 75 billion pound ($115 billion) bid for SABMiller. ($1 = 0.6491 pounds) (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Larry King)