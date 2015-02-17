* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent

* UK inflation report supports market

* Caution after Greek talks break down

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 17 Britain's top share index climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday on expectations UK interest rates will stay low, after data showed inflation sank to a record low in January. Mining companies kept rising after their recent earnings reports.

Annual consumer price inflation fell to 0.3 percent last month from 0.5 percent in December, official data showed, largely reflecting the drop in oil and food prices.

"The combination of low inflation, rising wages and falling fuel prices are great news for the UK consumer," said Ben Brettell, a senior economist at Hargreaves Lansdown. "I believe (interest rates) will stay lower for longer then the majority of forecasters expect."

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent at 6,876.76 points by 1348 GMT after rising to an intra-day peak of 6,895.34, its highest since early September.

Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker, and electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone added 1.6 percent each, putting them among the top gainers.

Shares in basic resources companies were also in demand. The UK mining index rose 1.3 percent, supported by 1.6 to 2.5 percent gains in Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Anglo American.

"The general feeling is that much of the downside in mining stocks is already priced in. Recent numbers from miners like Rio Tinto and Anglo American suggest that the worst may be over and things should improve," said Securequity trader Jawaid Afsar.

Still, investors remained cautious after debt talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down on Monday, putting pressure on Greek shares and on the broader European stock market. Greek shares fell 0.8 percent and Greek banks were down 1.4 percent.

"Another breakdown in communication, another nearly signed agreement, and another day with the Greek debt crisis unresolved," said Spreadex financial analyst Connor Campbell.

InterContinental Hotels dropped 3.8 percent, the biggest decline in the FTSE 100 index. Analysts cited stretched valuations, even though its results were broadly in line with forecasts.

The stock had risen almost 30 percent over the past 12 months until Monday's close, against about a 3 percent rise for the FTSE 100.

Royal Mail slipped 1.9 percent after investment bank Morgan Stanley cut its price target. (Editing by Larry King)