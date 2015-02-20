* FTSE 100 flat
* Standard Life gains after profit rise, dividend hike
* Trade cautious ahead of Greece meeting
* Kingfisher suffers after Barclays downgrade
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's top share index stalled
near a 15-year high on Friday as traders remain cautious about
whether a deal can be struck on Greece's debts, although the
market was supported by encouraging earnings from insurer
Standard Life.
Standard Life rose 2.9 percent, the top gainer on the FTSE
100, after its operating profit jumped 19 percent to 604 million
pounds ($932 million) and it announced a bigger than expected
final dividend.
Britain's FTSE 100 edged up just 1.38 points, flat
in percentage terms, to 6,890.28 points as of 0833 GMT. The
index is 0.5 percent off a 15-year high of 6,921.32 hit on
Wednesday.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Friday, with
Greece and its creditors still seemingly far apart over the
country's lending programme.
Germany has rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month
extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it is "not a
substantial solution" because it does not commit Athens to stick
to the conditions of its international bailout.
"The fact that Germany voiced their objections on the Greek
application to extend their loans wasn't entirely shocking, and
this back and forth will continue will continue right up until
the deadline," David Madden, market analyst at IG, said.
"Nobody wants to aggressively buy the market at a 15 year
high when there's the possibility of quick sell-offs on
headlines to do with Greece, even if you do take the view some
sort of deal will be struck eventually."
Also weighing on the market was Kingfisher, which
dropped 2.7 percent to the bottom of the index, after Barclays
downgraded the home improvement retailer to "underweight" from
"equal weight".
"Kingfisher's earnings momentum has been negative for some
time and ahead of the new CEO's business update we believe it
will remain so as underlying business trends don't seem to have
improved," analysts at Barclays said in a note.
"We expect earnings estimates to continue being under
pressure hence we expect shares to continue to underperform the
market in line with negative earnings revisions."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)