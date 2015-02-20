* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.25 percent
* Standard Life gains after profit rise, dividend hike
* Trade cautious ahead of Greece meeting
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's top share index edged
up to trade near a 15-year high on Friday, with insurer Standard
Life gaining on the back of encouraging earnings and
energy shares tracking crude oil prices.
However, investors remained cautious about talks to strike a
deal on Greece's debts.
Standard Life rose 3 percent after its operating profit
jumped 19 percent to 604 million pounds ($932 million) and it
announced a bigger than expected final dividend.
Energy stocks gained after oil prices rose back
above $60 a barrel on Friday. The UK Oil and Gas index
was up 0.5 percent, helped by a 3.1 percent rise in
Tullow Oil and a 1.5 percent firmer BG Group.
Investors avoided strong positive bets before a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers later on Friday, with Greece and its
creditors still far apart over the country's lending programme.
Germany has rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month
extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it is "not a
substantial solution" because it does not commit Athens to stick
to the conditions of its international bailout.
"I don't see much chance of a further upside while we are
still waiting for a resolution here," Chris Beauchamp, analyst
at IG said.
"But I believe that eventually all concerned parties will
agree on a face-saving deal and that could result in a euphoric
share market reaction. Over the coming months, the bias firmly
remains on the upside."
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.25 percent at
6,906.02 points by 1101 GMT, just below a 15-year high of
6,921.32 hit on Wednesday and a record peak of 6,950.60 scaled
in late 1999.
On the downside, Kingfisher dropped 2.2 percent
after Barclays downgraded the home improvement retailer to
"underweight" from "equal weight".
"Kingfisher's earnings momentum has been negative for some
time and ahead of the new CEO's business update we believe it
will remain so as underlying business trends don't seem to have
improved," analysts at Barclays said in a note.
"We expect earnings estimates to continue being under
pressure hence we expect shares to continue to underperform the
market in line with negative earnings revisions."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alison Williams)