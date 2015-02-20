* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 0.4 percent higher
* Standard Life gains after profit rise, dividend hike
* Investors cautious following Greek uncertainty
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's top share index climbed
nearer to a 15-year high on Friday, with energy shares tracking
crude oil prices upward and insurer Standard Life gaining
on the back of encouraging earnings.
However, investors remained cautious over Greece. European
Union paymaster Germany softened its tone as euro zone finance
ministers raced to break a deadlock over Athens' debts, but the
two sides still seemed far apart.
Standard Life rose 2.7 percent after its operating profit
jumped 19 percent to 604 million pounds ($932 million) and it
announced a bigger than expected final dividend.
Energy stocks gained after oil prices rose back
above $60 a barrel. The UK Oil and Gas index was up
0.8 percent, helped by a 2.3 percent rise in Tullow Oil
and a 2.1 percent firmer BG Group.
But Greek jitters prompted investors to avoid strong
positive bets, with Greece and its creditors still far apart
over the country's lending programme.
"I don't see much chance of a further upside while we are
still waiting for a resolution here," Chris Beauchamp, analyst
at IG said.
"But I believe that eventually all concerned parties will
agree on a face-saving deal and that could result in a euphoric
share market reaction. Over the coming months, the bias firmly
remains on the upside."
German news magazine Spiegel reported the European Central
Bank was preparing for the event that Greece leaves the euro
zone and its staff were readying contingency plans for how the
rest of the bloc could be kept intact.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4 percent
higher at 6,915.20 points, just below a 15-year high of 6,921.32
hit on Wednesday and a record peak of 6,950.60 scaled in late
1999. The index rose 0.6 percent this week, a third straight
week of gains.
On the downside, International Consolidated Airlines Group
fell 2.3 percent after a senior Irish government
minister said an offer by the British Airways owner to buy
Ireland's 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus was not yet persuasive
enough, traders said.
Kingfisher fell 1.9 percent after Barclays cut the
home improvement retailer to "underweight" from "equal weight".
"Kingfisher's earnings momentum has been negative for some
time and ahead of the new CEO's business update we believe it
will remain so as underlying business trends don't seem to have
improved," analysts at Barclays said in a note.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby Chopra)