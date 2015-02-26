* FTSE 100 flat, still close to record highs
* Reed Elsevier, RSA fall after full-year results
* StanChart up after naming new CEO
* EasyJet trades ex-dividend, shares fall
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 26 A fall in the shares of publisher
Reed Elsevier and Royal Bank of Scotland held
Britain's top equity index in check on Thursday, although the
market remained near record highs hit this week.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,934.63
points towards midday, still close to the record 6,958.89 points
reached on Tuesday.
Reed Elsevier fell 4.5 percent, taking the most
points off the FTSE.
Reed reported 2014 results broadly in line with forecasts,
predicted further growth for 2015 and announced plans for a 500
million pound ($777 million) share buyback.
However, Reed still fell as analysts questioned whether the
performance would be enough to sustain its strong stock rally.
The shares have climbed more than 100 percent since 2012. Others
also noted that the buyback was down on last year's 600 million
pound figure.
"When a stock has risen by as much as Reed, there will
always be room for disappointment if the figures do not beat
forecasts, and traders will be looking to sell out and cash in
on the rally," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe
Neighbour.
STANCHART OUTPERFORMS RBS
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3.6 percent, while airline
easyJet and drinks group Diageo fell after going
ex-dividend, meaning that Diageo and easyJet were trading
without the attraction of their latest dividend.
RBS posted a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion pounds and announced
plans to shrink its investment banking operations to allow the
state-controlled lender to refocus on local lending in Britain.
"RBS is just going to get bashed and bashed and bashed.
Although the figures read OK, they've still got some structural
issues," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
However, rival bank Standard Chartered - whose
operations are mainly in Asia - outperformed RBS to rise 2
percent after it said former JPMorgan investment bank
boss Bill Winters would take over as chief executive to replace
embattled boss Peter Sands.
"We are pleased with the announcement of Bill Winters, he is
well respected and with management looking to bring back more
focus on the core business we think will please investors," said
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Outside the blue chips, Britain's biggest pizza delivery
company Domino's Pizza rose 7 percent after it said it
had made a strong start to its new financial year and posted a
15.1 percent rise in 2014 profits.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby
Chopra/Hugh Lawson)