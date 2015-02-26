* FTSE 100 flat, still close to record highs
* Reed Elsevier, RBS fall after full-year results
* RSA falls, dividend disappoints
* StanChart up after naming new CEO
* EasyJet trades ex-dividend, shares fall
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 26 Share price falls in publisher
Reed Elsevier and financial firms Royal Bank of Scotland
and RSA kept Britain's top equity index in check
on Thursday, although the market remained near record highs.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,937.77
points going into the close of the trading session, still close
to the record 6,958.89 points reached on Tuesday.
Insurer RSA fell 6.6 percent, making it the worst-performing
FTSE 100 stock in percentage terms.
Even though RSA swung back into a profit for 2014, its
profit number was below market forecasts, as was a modest 2
pence final dividend payment
"RSA's numbers were not as good as people had hoped for, and
the dividend was disappointing," said Beaufort Securities sales
trader Basil Petrides. A 6.25 pence dividend had been forecast.
Reed Elsevier fell 5.1 percent, taking the most
points off the FTSE.
Reed reported 2014 results broadly in line with forecasts,
predicted further growth for 2015 and announced plans for a 500
million pound ($777 million) share buyback.
However, Reed still fell as analysts questioned whether the
performance could sustain its strong stock rally. The shares
have climbed more than 100 percent since 2012. Others also noted
the buyback was down on last year's 600 million pound figure.
"When a stock has risen by as much as Reed, there will
always be room for disappointment if the figures do not beat
forecasts, and traders will be looking to sell out and cash in
on the rally," said Central Markets trading analyst Joe
Neighbour.
STANCHART OUTPERFORMS RBS
Royal Bank of Scotland slid 6.9 percent, while airline
easyJet and drinks group Diageo fell after going
ex-dividend, meaning they were trading without the attraction of
their latest dividend.
RBS posted a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion pounds and announced
plans to shrink its investment banking operations to allow the
state-controlled lender to refocus on local lending in Britain.
"RBS is just going to get bashed and bashed and bashed.
Although the figures read OK, they've still got some structural
issues," said Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
However, rival bank Standard Chartered - whose
operations are mainly in Asia - outperformed RBS to rise 3.6
percent after it said former JPMorgan investment bank
boss Bill Winters would take over as chief executive to replace
embattled boss Peter Sands.
"We are pleased with the announcement of Bill Winters, he is
well respected and with management looking to bring back more
focus on the core business we think will please investors," said
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Toby
Chopra)