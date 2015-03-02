* FTSE 100 hits new record high before trading lower
* Tullow Oil slumps, set for FTSE 100 exit
* Intertek up after profits and dividend rise
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 2 Britain's top equity index
briefly touched a new record high on Monday before turning
negative as commodity stocks weakened, led lower by a slump in
Tullow Oil.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 equity index rose as much as
0.3 percent to a record intraday high of 6,974.26 points, with
early gains propelled by mining stocks after China, the world's
biggest consumer of metals, cut interest rates over the weekend.
However, the miners tracked copper lower following
their initial rise, with analysts saying that the cut raised
worries over the state of China's growth.
"While the rate cut would seem be good for the miners, it's
a worry that the Chinese central bank feels the need to do
this," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG.
"It's a reflection of the fact that anticipated growth in
China could be weaker than previously thought."
The reversal in the mining sector saw the FTSE 100 turn
negative after the new high. It was down 6.02 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,940.64 at the close.
Tullow Oil was the day's biggest faller, dropping
7.7 percent in trading volume nearly twice its 90-day average on
concerns that a boundary dispute between Ivory Coast and Ghana
could delay a project off the coast of west Africa.
ID:nFWN0W401J]
Tullow lost over 200 million pounds ($308 million) of its
market value and, at current prices, its relegation from the
FTSE 100 is set to be confirmed later this week, the FTSE said.
"There's news that they're going to be falling out of the
FTSE, so there'll be index sellers moving their shares in
Tullow," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director of LONTRAD.
Intertek rose 1.3 percent in similarly high volume
after the product-testing company posted higher profits and
revenues and raised its dividend.
It hit a 3-1/2 month high, marking a recovery of more than
20 percent since its December low.
British Land was also higher, up 2 percent after
saying it had bought the Surrey Quays leisure park for 135
million pounds ($207 million).
"This acquisition should fit snugly into their overall
gameplan," IG's McCaig said.
($1 = 0.6504 pounds)
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)