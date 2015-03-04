* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct

By Francesco Canepa and Alistair Smout

LONDON, March 4 Britain's top share index fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, dragged down by disappointing results from precious- metals miner Fresnillo and insurer Legal & General.

Appetite for UK stocks was further weakened by data that showed growth eased in Britain's dominant services sector in February.

Fresnillo dropped the most in the FTSE 100, falling 8.7 percent. Its pretax profit plunged 40 percent as gold and silver prices declined.

Legal & General fell 3.4 percent after reporting below-forecast 2014 operating profits even as company pension deals gave a boost to annuity sales.

The FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at 6,878.52 points at 1505 GMT, further retreating from a record high of 6,974 points set on Monday.

The FTSE has rallied more than 10 percent since mid-January, fuelled by anticipation of the European Central Bank's stimulus programme.

"A lot of the good news seems to be in the price and people are struggling to find reasons to push this one up", said Chris Beau champ, a strategist at ING, adding the FTSE could drift back to 6,800.

The best performer in the index was British broadcaster ITV . It climbed 4.8 percent after the company said it plans to return 250 million pounds ($383.5 million) to shareholders through a special dividend after posting a better-than-expected 2014 profit.

Standard Chartered added 4.4 percent as investors took heart from the bank's planned restructuring programme despite a 25 percent slump in profits.

"Standard Chartered' s results were a slight miss, but we think the restructuring is finally starting to take shape and we remain positive for the outlook," said Fiat Latin, director of Guardian Stockbrokers.

So far this earnings season, 58 percent of FTSE 100 companies have reported results that met or beat expectations. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)