* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index closes up 0.6 percent
* Aviva and Friends Life surge after strong results
* Miners hit as China cuts growth target
* HSBC falls after going ex-dividend
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 5 Britain's top share index
approached record highs again on Thursday, lifted by a rally in
insurance stocks such as Aviva after positive results in
the sector.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent
at 6,961.14 points, near the 6,974.26 record it set this month.
Traders said that European equities were further supported
by confirmation that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start
a bond-buying programme - aimed at boosting the region's economy
- this month, while the Bank of England also kept interest rates
at record lows.
"I think that a new record of 7,000 points for the FTSE is
just around the corner," Berkeley Futures' associate director,
Richard Griffiths, said.
Aviva rose 7.1 percent, to be among the top gainers in the
FTSE 100, after reporting higher profits.
"The results are both broadly pleasing and in stark contrast
to the travails of recent years, most notably the financial
crisis and subsequent dividend cut in 2013," Hargreaves Lansdown
stockbrokers head of equities, Richard Hunter, said of Aviva.
Sector peer Friends Life also advanced 7.1 percent
after reporting a 38-percent rise in pre-tax operating profit.
Shares in broadcaster ITV rose 2.8 percent after
HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Berenberg, JPMorgan, Nomura and Exane all
raised their price targets for the stock, a day after it
announced the return of cash to shareholders. Goldman also added
ITV to its "conviction list".
However, miners faced some selling pressure after China, the
world's biggest metals consumer, lowered its economic growth
target for 2015 to about 7 percent, below 2014's 7.5 percent
goal. The FTSE 350 Mining Index underperformed the
broader market rally to close flat.
British bank HSBC also fell 2.7 percent as it went
"ex-dividend", meaning the stock was trading without the
attraction of its latest payout.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Louise
Ireland)