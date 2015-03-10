* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct, slips further off record highs

* Thiam leaves insurer Pru for Credit Suisse

* Tullow, BG renew oil-price linked slide

* Morrison, Ocado rally as retail picture improves

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 10 Britain's top share index fell further from record highs on Tuesday, pegged back by Prudential after the insurer said its CEO was leaving for Credit Suisse.

A fall in energy stocks such as Tullow Oil and BG , after oversupply and weak demand combined to push Brent crude oil futures down, also weighed on the market..

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.6 percent at 6,834.24 points by the middle of the trading session, retreating further from a record high of 6,974.26 points set on March 2.

Prudential dropped 1.8 percent as the departure of its chief executive Tidjane Thiam for Credit Suisse took the shine off a 14 percent rise in 2014 operating profits.

"Thiam's departure is disappointing for the Pru," said Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden.

Some investors have also said that uncertainty ahead of a British general election in May could prevent the FTSE from hitting new record highs in the 7,000 point region.

"The FTSE could challenge the 7,000 point level but in terms of breaking through and holding above 7,000 points, I think you'll have to wait until the second half," said Sinden.

G4S RISES

Engineer Weir Group fell 2.3 percent, reversing some recent gains. It had rallied nearly 12 percent since Thursday on speculation that Weir, which has been hit by cutbacks in investment by oil firms, might attract interest from U.S. private equity.

The world's biggest security group, G4S, advanced 3.3 percent after posting a bigger than expected rise in 2014 profits.

Supermarket Wm Morrison also edged up 0.3 percent ahead of earnings on Thursday, while online grocer Ocado rose 1.8 percent after reporting a slight acceleration in its quarterly sales growth.

In an extra boost, British retail spending kept shops busy in what is normally a quiet month in February, suggesting a plunge in inflation has given consumers a boost, an industry survey showed on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Catherine Evans)