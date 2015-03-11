* FTSE 350, FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct
* Domino up 31 pct after Brother Industries' bid
* Cairn Energy down 17.6 pct on Indian tax dispute
* N Brown hit after profit warning
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, March 11 UK shares staged a small bounce
on Wednesday after their steepest fall so far this year, led by
barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences after it
received a takeover offer.
Shares in Domino Printing surged 31 percent after the firm's
board accepted a 1.03 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) offer from
Japan's Brother Industries Ltd.
Domino's shares were last seen at 945 pence, above the 915
pence offer price. Traders said some merger abitragers were
betting on a higher bid from another suitor and short sellers
were rushing to close their negative bets.
"The deal with Brother has no 'irrevocable' clause, (which)
gives risk arb players reason to hope," a trader in London said.
Industry peers Xaar and Oxford Instruments
rose 8.7 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.
The broader Britain's FTSE 350 index of UK shares
was up 0.3 percent at 3,698.26 points at 0933 GMT, after
shedding 2.5 percent on the previous day, its steepest daily
loss since December. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up
0.3 percent at 6,720.72 points.
Oil explorer Cairn Energy was the top FTSE 350
faller, shedding 17.6 percent after filing a dispute notice
against the Indian income tax department over a $1.6 billion tax
claim.
"The timing of the tax assessment (same day as results), the
significant amount...and the fact it seems to fly in the face of
commentary surrounding both Cairn's specific case and the
broader retrospective tax narrative make this situation a new
and material escalation of the tax dispute," analysts at
Jefferies said in a note.
They downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" and cut their
target price.
British online and catalogue-based plus-size apparel
retailer N Brown Group Plc fell 14.9 percent after it
cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time.
"The statement is disappointing, with a further delay in
growth," analysts at Investec said, downgrading the stock to
"hold" from "buy".
($1 = 0.6639 pounds)
