* Blue-chip FTSE 100 flat by midday, miners down
* Domino Printing up 31 pct after Brother Industries' bid
* Cairn Energy down 19 pct on Indian tax dispute
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 11 Britain's top share index
surrendered early gains by midday trading on Wednesday, with
miners extending their recent weakness on lingering concerns
about the pace of economic growth in China, the world's largest
metals consumer.
Investors also became cautious after data showing British
industrial output fell in January, hit by a reduction in work in
the information technology and machinery sectors after a strong
December.
However, shares in mid-cap Domino Printing Sciences
surged 31 percent after the barcode-printer maker's board
accepted a 1.03 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) offer from
Japan's Brother Industries Ltd.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 6,704.05
points by 1212 GMT after rising as much as 6,738.95 earlier in
the session.
The UK mining index fell 0.8 percent, the top
sectoral decliner, following data showing growth in China's
investment, retail sales and factory output all missed forecasts
in January and February, leaving investors with little doubt
that the economy is still losing steam.
"UK miners in particular are very closely correlated with
Chinese industrial production data and are very sensitive to bad
news," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts. "But we continue to like miners as they are trading on
very attractive valuations and have good dividend yields."
Miners BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and
Fresnillo fell 0.9 to 2.3 percent.
Among other sharp movers, mid-cap oil explorer Cairn Energy
fell 19 percent after filing a dispute notice against
the Indian income tax department over a $1.6 billion tax claim.
British online and catalogue-based plus-size apparel
retailer N Brown Group Plc fell 14.3 percent after it
cut its full-year profit forecast for the second time.
"N Brown blamed a challenging autumn for lowering its full
year profit expectations. However its slowdown may raise
questions about renewed competition from established clothing
retailers as they move into more multi-channel offerings," said
Lewis Sturdy, dealer at London Capital Group.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Gareth
Jones)