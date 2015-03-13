* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct, extending pullback from record high
* Utility stocks drop as Labour increases pressure
* Index hindered this week by weak commodities
* Diageo, Whitbread in sharp moves after broker changes
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 13 Britain's top share index
slipped on Friday and looked set for its biggest weekly fall so
far this year after a drop in utility stocks compounded weakness
in energy shares.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at
6,732.51 points going into the close of the trading session,
extending a pull-back since hitting a record high of 6,974.26 on
March 2.
Utility stocks were among the worst performers after
Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would ensure cheaper
energy costs for consumers by the end of this year if it wins a
national election on May 7.
SSE fell 2 percent and British Gas owner Centrica
weakened by 1.4 percent.
Both Centrica and SSE have been laggards since the start of
the year on concerns that they will become subject to greater
regulation and price caps, in one of the first signs of
election-related stress in the markets.
Central Markets' trading analyst Joe Neighbour said he was
"short" on the utility sector - namely betting on future falls.
He added that new economic stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank (ECB) were also pushing investors to take
on more "risk" in their portfolio by acquiring banking stocks,
which often outperform other sectors in a rising market.
"A lot of people are rotating out of utility stocks and into
riskier parts of the market," said Neighbour.
Energy stocks such as BG and Royal Dutch Shell
also fell as Brent crude oil dropped below $57 a
barrel, while a downgrade from Credit Suisse sent drinks group
Diageo lower.
However, hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread
rose to touch record highs after upgrades by Deutsche Bank and
UBS. A similarly bullish note from Investec boosted aircraft
parts supplier Meggitt's shares.
Outside the blue-chip index, the indebted oil producer Afren
slumped 30 percent after a rescue plan was agreed that
will lead to equity dilution.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth
Jones)