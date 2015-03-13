* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct, extending pullback from record high

* Utility stocks drop as Labour increases pressure

* Index hindered this week by weak commodities

* Diageo, Whitbread in sharp moves after broker changes

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, March 13 Britain's top share index slipped on Friday and looked set for its biggest weekly fall so far this year after a drop in utility stocks compounded weakness in energy shares.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 6,732.51 points going into the close of the trading session, extending a pull-back since hitting a record high of 6,974.26 on March 2.

Utility stocks were among the worst performers after Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would ensure cheaper energy costs for consumers by the end of this year if it wins a national election on May 7.

SSE fell 2 percent and British Gas owner Centrica weakened by 1.4 percent.

Both Centrica and SSE have been laggards since the start of the year on concerns that they will become subject to greater regulation and price caps, in one of the first signs of election-related stress in the markets.

Central Markets' trading analyst Joe Neighbour said he was "short" on the utility sector - namely betting on future falls.

He added that new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) were also pushing investors to take on more "risk" in their portfolio by acquiring banking stocks, which often outperform other sectors in a rising market.

"A lot of people are rotating out of utility stocks and into riskier parts of the market," said Neighbour.

Energy stocks such as BG and Royal Dutch Shell also fell as Brent crude oil dropped below $57 a barrel, while a downgrade from Credit Suisse sent drinks group Diageo lower.

However, hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread rose to touch record highs after upgrades by Deutsche Bank and UBS. A similarly bullish note from Investec boosted aircraft parts supplier Meggitt's shares.

Outside the blue-chip index, the indebted oil producer Afren slumped 30 percent after a rescue plan was agreed that will lead to equity dilution. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Gareth Jones)