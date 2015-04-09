* Burberry gains on bid speculation
* Broker downgrades hit mining stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index
rebounded on Thursday as gains for shares in Burberry
on the back bid speculation fanned hopes of a broad increase in
takeover activity.
The blue-chip index, which slipped 0.4 percent on
Wednesday, recouped that loss to trade at 6,965.16 points, just
1.4 percent below a record high of 7,065.08 set in March.
Among standout losers were mining stocks. Anglo American
down 3.4 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating on
the company to "neutral" from "outperform", while Investec
downgraded BHP Billiton to "sell" from "hold".
Burberry rose 4 percent, making the luxury goods group the
best-performing stock in percentage terms on the FTSE 100.
Traders said market speculation of U.S. private equity bid
interest for Burberry was the main reason for Burberry's rise.
Burberry had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.
"I have been buying up Burberry shares but I don't think
I'll go back in for more ahead of Burberry's numbers later this
month," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.
A pick-up in mergers and acquisitions, as evidenced by Royal
Dutch Shell's $70 billion bid for BG this week,
has kept the FTSE near record highs in spite of uncertainty
ahead of the British election next month.
Bets on how volatile the British pound will be over
the next month rose sharply on Thursday, driving the cost of
taking out insurance against sharp swings in the currency to
multi-year highs.
Opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck
with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish
National Party could emerge as the third-biggest party.
Adding to the uncertainty, the Conservatives have promised a
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union by the
end of 2017, if they win.
Data released at 0830 GMT showing the trade gap widened in
February had no effect on the market.
However, some traders said the backdrop of more takeover
activity would cushion the FTSE from any major hits caused by
the May 7 vote. The FTSE remains up 6 percent so far in 2015.
"The M&A activity should keep the FTSE steady. The momentum
is still to the upside," Thames Capital Markets' strategist, Nav
Banwait, said.
(Additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Louise
Ireland)