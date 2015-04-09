* Burberry gains on bid speculation

* Broker downgrades hit mining stocks

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index rebounded on Thursday as gains for shares in Burberry on the back bid speculation fanned hopes of a broad increase in takeover activity.

The blue-chip index, which slipped 0.4 percent on Wednesday, recouped that loss to trade at 6,965.16 points, just 1.4 percent below a record high of 7,065.08 set in March.

Among standout losers were mining stocks. Anglo American down 3.4 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating on the company to "neutral" from "outperform", while Investec downgraded BHP Billiton to "sell" from "hold".

Burberry rose 4 percent, making the luxury goods group the best-performing stock in percentage terms on the FTSE 100.

Traders said market speculation of U.S. private equity bid interest for Burberry was the main reason for Burberry's rise. Burberry had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

"I have been buying up Burberry shares but I don't think I'll go back in for more ahead of Burberry's numbers later this month," Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said.

A pick-up in mergers and acquisitions, as evidenced by Royal Dutch Shell's $70 billion bid for BG this week, has kept the FTSE near record highs in spite of uncertainty ahead of the British election next month.

Bets on how volatile the British pound will be over the next month rose sharply on Thursday, driving the cost of taking out insurance against sharp swings in the currency to multi-year highs.

Opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish National Party could emerge as the third-biggest party.

Adding to the uncertainty, the Conservatives have promised a referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union by the end of 2017, if they win.

Data released at 0830 GMT showing the trade gap widened in February had no effect on the market.

However, some traders said the backdrop of more takeover activity would cushion the FTSE from any major hits caused by the May 7 vote. The FTSE remains up 6 percent so far in 2015.

"The M&A activity should keep the FTSE steady. The momentum is still to the upside," Thames Capital Markets' strategist, Nav Banwait, said. (Additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Louise Ireland)