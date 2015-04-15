* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct after setting fresh all-time high
* Dixons Carphone gains after selling German chain
* Next boosted by JPMorgan upgrade ahead of update
* JD Sports update lifts sports retailers
By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 15 Britain's top share index hit
an all-time high on Wednesday, helped by gains for
domestically-exposed retail stocks such as Next, Dixons
Carphone and Sports Direct.
Dixons Carphone, the electricals and mobile phone retailer,
was up 2.1 percent after German mobile telephone company
Drillisch agreed to buy the UK firm's telecoms shop
chain The Phone House Deutschland for a combination of shares
and future cash flows.
Fashion chain Next rose 1.5 percent after JPMorgan upgraded
the shares to "overweight" from "neutral" ahead of the company's
update on April 29.
The FTSE 100 was up 20.95 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 7,096.21 points at 1116 GMT, after setting a new all-time
high at 7,111.72 points.
"The search for a good, secure income remains one of the
biggest themes for investors globally - on that basis UK FTSE
100 equities yielding prospectively 4 percent looks pretty good
value," said William Meadon, a fund manager at JPMorgan
Claverhouse Investment Trust who holds both Dixons Carphone and
Next.
"Strategically we remain bullish on the internationally
exposed FTSE ... we are however tactically more cautious ahead
of an uncertain general election on May 7."
The index's rally has so far been largely unaffected by
uncertainty about the election in which no party is expected to
win an outright majority.
Domestically exposed stocks have outperformed the FTSE's
more international names so far this year, although investors
are becoming more cautious on the British economy's outlook. ( link.reuters.com/gef44w
)
Continuing that trend, British sports retailer JD Sports
Fashion rose 5 percent, a top mid-cap riser,
after posting a 22 percent rise in full-year profit as demand
for branded sports shoes in the UK and Europe helped sales soar.
Blue-chip peer Sports Direct rose 3.3 percent.
"The update from JD Sports is good for the sector, and
Sports Direct is seeing follow-through from those good numbers,"
Mark Priest, sales trader at ETX Capital, said.
"The sports sector is cleaning up at the moment, and the
economy in Britain is rosier than it was. That could all change
after the election in a few weeks though."
Precious metals miner Fresnillo rose 2.3 percent
after saying it was on track to achieve its 2015 production
guidance and reporting higher output in the first quarter.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)