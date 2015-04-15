* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct after setting fresh all-time high
* Dixons Carphone gains after selling German chain
* Next boosted by JPMorgan upgrade ahead of update
* JD Sports update lifts sports retailers
By Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 15 Britain's top share index
reached a record high on Wednesday, helped by gains for domestic
retailers such as Next, Dixons Carphone and
Sports Direct.
Consumer staple stocks contributed nearly nine points to the
FTSE's rise. Supermarket Sainsbury was up 3.9 percent
to 285p and set to close above 280p for the first time since
September.
Dixons Carphone, the electricals and mobile phone retailer,
was up 2.2 percent after German mobile telephone company
Drillisch agreed to buy the UK company's chain of
telecoms shops, The Phone House Deutschland, for a combination
of shares and future cash flows.
Fashion chain Next rose 2.7 percent after JPMorgan upgraded
the shares to "overweight" from "neutral" ahead of the company's
update on April 29.
The FTSE 100 was up 30.29 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 7,105.55 points at 1442 GMT, after rising to a new high at
7,111.72 points.
"The search for a good, secure income remains one of the
biggest themes for investors globally - on that basis, UK FTSE
100 equities yielding prospectively 4 percent looks pretty good
value," said William Meadon, a fund manager at JPMorgan
Claverhouse Investment Trust who holds both Dixons Carphone and
Next.
"Strategically, we remain bullish on the internationally
exposed FTSE ... we are, however, tactically more cautious ahead
of an uncertain general election on May 7."
The index's rally has so far been largely unaffected by the
election, in which no party is expected to win an outright
majority.
Domestically exposed stocks have outperformed the FTSE's
more international names so far this year, although investors
are becoming more cautious on the British economy's outlook. ( link.reuters.com/gef44w
)
Continuing that trend, British sports retailer JD Sports
Fashion rose 4 percent, a top mid-cap riser,
after posting a 22 percent rise in full-year profit as demand
for branded sports shoes in the UK and Europe helped sales soar.
Blue-chip peer Sports Direct rose 3.6 percent.
"The update from JD Sports is good for the sector, and
Sports Direct is seeing follow-through from those good numbers,"
Mark Priest, sales trader at ETX Capital, said.
"The sports sector is cleaning up at the moment, and the
economy in Britain is rosier than it was. That could all change
after the election in a few weeks though."
