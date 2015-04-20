* FTSE 100 up 1 pct
* Mining sector gains 1.9 to be top riser
* IHG benefits from continued merger chatter
* Ashtead boosted after Barclays raises target price
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 20 Mining stocks helped Britain's
top share index rebound on Monday, benefiting from stimulus
measures in China to support stuttering growth in the world's
biggest consumer of metals.
The FTSE 350 mining sector rose 1.9 percent,
the top sectoral gainer after China cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves to help combat a slowdown in growth
in the world's second-biggest economy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 64.77, or 0.9 percent,
to 7,058.40 points by 0806 GMT, partly recovering from a 1.3
percent drop on Friday.
While the index climbed back above the psychologically
significant 7,000 level, it remained 0.9 percent off an all-time
high touched in the previous session.
Although the stimulus from China helped support commodity
prices, Chinese stocks reversed initial gains, leaving
some in the market wary about the prospects for Britain's top
shares.
"China is the key story that is driving the FTSE today,"
Chris Beauchamp, market analyst at IG, said. "The key is whether
we can hold these gains. I'm not confident just yet that this is
much more than a bounce after last week's drop, especially given
the weak finish in China today."
Following Friday's fall, gains were broad-based, with other
growth-sensitive sectors such as banks and oil and gas stocks
also rallying.
In all, financial, energy and basic materials stocks added
30 points to the FTSE 100.
The top individual riser was InterContinental Hotels Group
, up 3.3 percent, with traders citing merger chatter
after speculation of a possible deal broke in late trade on
Friday.
Construction firm Ashtead gained 2.4 percent,
rallying to 1,139p after Barclays raised its target price on the
stock to 1,405p from 1,289p.
The stock has fallen 1.1 percent so far this year.
"We believe the relative share price weakness year-to-date
offers an attractive opportunity given the strong earnings
growth we forecast over the next few years," analysts at
Barclays said in a note.
(Editing by David Holmes)