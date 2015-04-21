* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.3 pct
* Sky, ARM Holdings gain after higher profits
* Associated British Foods falls after results
By Alistair Smout and Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 21 Britain's top share index
advanced on Tuesday towards a recent record high, with shares in
ARM Holdings and Sky rising sharply after the
companies announced strong profits.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 22.92 points, or 0.3
percent at 7,075.05 points by 1410 GMT after gaining 0.8 percent
in the previous session.
However, the index pared earlier gains after coming within
0.2 percent of a record high of 7,119.35 points, hit last week.
Shares in Sky rose 4.9 percent, the top gainer in
the FTSE 100 index, as solid demand for pay-TV in Britain and an
improving picture in Germany and Italy helped it post a 20
percent jump in nine-month profit.
"Another set of encouraging numbers underlines Sky's
determination to position itself as a major European force
within the media sector," Richard Hunter, head of equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.
ARM Holdings rose 3.8 percent after the British chip
designer whose technology powers Apple's iPhones said
it made an encouraging start to the year, with pretax profit up
24 percent.
The FTSE 100 index has gained nearly 8 percent this year,
but lags other major European indexes including Germany's DAX
and France's CAC, which are both up more than
20 percent.
These gains come despite substantial uncertainty over the
outcome of a May 7 election.
Prime Minister David Cameron's centre-right Conservatives
and the centre-left Labour party are neck and neck in opinion
polls, indicating that no single party will win a clear
majority.
"Generally stock markets discount ahead of events. Because
of the uncertainty, we haven't seen that in this case,"
Frederique Carrier, director of RBC's Portfolio Advisory Group,
said, adding that there could be a correction in the British
market around the vote.
"It seems very unlikely that we will have on the 8th of May
the answer for which government is going to lead us for the next
parliament... This period of uncertainty is going to last quite
a long time."
On the downside, Associated British Foods fell 3.9
percent, the top decliner in the FTSE 100 index, after reporting
a 2 percent fall in first-half profit, warning that currency
effects would hit performance in the current year.
Rio Tinto dropped 2.3 percent after missing
first-quarter analyst forecasts for iron ore shipments due to
bad weather and transport delays.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)