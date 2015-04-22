* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.5 pct

* Energy, banking shares among top fallers

* Shares in Tesco, Rolls Royce up

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, April 22 Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday, as weaker energy and banking stocks on the back of a fall in crude oil prices and negative broker comments eclipsed gains by Tesco, Rolls Royce and other companies.

The UK Oil and Gas index fell 0.9 percent, tracking a 1 percent fall in oil prices. Banks fell 1.1 percent, with Standard Chartered dropping 1.4 percent after both Citi and Credit Suisse cut their target prices for the stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5 percent to 7,026.15 points by 0828 GMT after hitting a record high of 7,119.35 points last week.

"The FTSE 100 is very range-bound at the moment and lacks a clear direction. The oil price decline and lingering concerns about Greece are keeping investors on the edge," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.

A standoff between Greece's leftist-led government and its creditors over reforms needed to unlock bailout funds have renewed worries that Greece might have to leave the euro zone.

The falls outweighed gains recorded by some individual companies. Rolls-Royce Holdings, the world's second largest maker of aero engines, advanced 3.2 percent after saying Chief Executive John Rishton would retire in July, and be succeeded by Warren East, the former leader of Britain's biggest listed technology company ARM.

Tesco rose 0.5 percent on expectations that the worst was behind Britain's biggest retailer after it plunged to an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.5 billion). It wrote down the value of its business by 7 billion pounds to reflect restructuring charges.

"The degree of kitchen sinking going on by the new chief executive is potentially providing some hope going forward. The group again reiterated initiatives that it has taken in terms of strengthening its customer focus," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Deutsche Bank said in a note it continued to rate Tesco a "buy" on valuation grounds, while Barclays said Tesco's focus on volume recovery was clear and if achieved, the perception of its growth profile could transform.

Travis Perkins rose 2.2 percent after Britain's biggest supplier of building materials said its total sales grew more than 7 percent in the first quarter, with the majority of its businesses performing well against strong comparators.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)