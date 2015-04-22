* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.5 pct
* Tesco falls after record loss, no update on disposals
* Rolls-Royce rises after announcing new CEO
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 22 Britain's top share index fell
on Wednesday, knocked by falls in supermarket Tesco
after it reported one of the biggest losses in UK corporate
history, and by heavy declines in banking stocks.
Shares in Tesco closed down 5.2 percent, at the bottom of
the FTSE 100, after Britain's biggest retailer plunged
to an annual loss of 6.4 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) and
failed to provide details about the planned disposal of assets
such as its data-gathering arm Dunnhumby.
"Tesco's review of Dunnhumby is 'well-advanced', but there
is no concrete news on its future or indeed the future of any of
Tesco's other operating assets," analysts at Barclays said in a
note.
The stock was still sitting on an 18 percent gain since the
start of 2015, but it was 35 percent lower than at the start of
2014 as the retailer has been beset by financial and management
issues in the past year.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.5 percent
lower at 7,028.24 points. The index had been treading water
since hitting a record high of 7,119.35 points last week.
Investors were monitoring a standoff between Greece's
government and its creditors over reforms needed to unlock
bailout funds amid renewed worries that Greece might have to
leave the euro zone.
"The FTSE 100 is very range-bound at the moment and lacks a
clear direction," IG analyst Chris Beauchamp said.
Commercial banks knocked 8.7 points off the FTSE, with
Standard Chartered dropping 1.5 percent after both Citi
and Credit Suisse cut their target prices for the stock.
Rolls-Royce Holdings, the world's second-largest
maker of aero engines, rose 4.1 percent after announcing that
Chief Executive John Rishton would retire in July, and be
succeeded by Warren East, the former head of Britain's biggest
listed technology company ARM.
Travis Perkins rose 2.7 percent after Britain's
biggest supplier of building materials posted a 5.1 pct rise in
first-quarter like-for-like sales.
Gambling technology company Playtech rose 3.4
percent after Goodbody Securities upgraded the stock, citing the
proposed acquisition of TradeFX as a positive.
