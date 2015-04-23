* FTSE 100 barely changed after retail sales figures

By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent

LONDON, April 23 Top British shares were left broadly unchanged on Thursday after an unexpected fall in national monthly retail sales offset a bump-up for utilities stocks just two weeks ahead of a general election.

While no single party is expected to win an outright majority on May 7, and experts predicting a kaleidoscope of possible outcomes, the stock market has shown few signs of edginess as some investors choose to stay steady rather than cash out on a market still trading near record highs.

Shares of retailers Marks & Spencer, Sports Direct and Dixons were down 0.2 to 2 percent after retail data confounded expectations of a robust number, falling 0.5 percent in March compared with February.

However, supermarket chain Sainsbury rose after it said it would axe 800 store jobs in a drive to cut costs.

Utilities stocks including United Utilities and SSE were up more than 1 percent after a broker update from Citi said election volatility would affect the sector going forward, adding that National Grid was the most immune in its view. National Grid was up 0.6 percent at 1155 GMT.

Shares in WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, fell 1 percent after the company posted a slowdown in first-quarter like-for-like net sales, which traders said were more sluggish than anticipated.

"First take looks weak ... (and) implies a slowdown in February and March," a trader in London said.

The broader FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,028.28 points at 1155 GMT. The index has been struggling to make headway since hitting an all-time high of 7,119 last week.

Sentiment was dampened by a survey that showed private sector business growth in the euro zone, a key source of revenues for British firms, was weaker than forecast this month.

Eleven FTSE 100 companies, including mining and commodity trading firm Glencore, went ex-dividend on Thursday, further weighing on the index.

Mid-cap set-top box maker Pace Plc surged 32 percent, however, after receiving a takeover offer from Network gear maker Arris Group Inc.

"The commercial and financial rationale of the deal makes good sense, with the only hurdle being gaining anti-trust clearance, which while likely is not certain," analysts at Numis wrote in a note, upgrading the stock to "neutral" from "sell".

Bookmaker William Hill fell 3.8 percent after posting a 19 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit, hurt by additional tax charges and the impact of its worst ever sports betting week.

Electronics distribution company Premier Farnell's rose 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", describing it as the "logical share to own ... for pure dividend yield". (Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Gareth Jones and Crispian Balmer)