* FTSE 100 rises, index back near record highs
* Utility stocks boosted after Citigroup tips sector
* WPP falls after disappointing Q1 sales
* Sainsbury to cut more jobs but shares rise
(Recasts, adds latest prices)
By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 23 Britain's top equity index
pushed higher on Thursday, boosted by a bump-up for utilities
stocks just two weeks ahead of the UK's general election.
United Utilities rose 1.8 percent, SSE
advanced 1.1 percent and National Grid rose 0.6 percent after
investment bank Citigroup said the sector would be favoured as a
protection against any market volatility caused by the election.
Utility stocks are often preferred in times of market unease
due to their stable profits and relatively high dividend yields.
Even though uncertainty over next month's vote has hit
sterling on currency markets, Britain's benchmark FTSE
100 index has been relatively steady.
The FTSE was up 0.3 percent at 7,047.14 points going into
the close of the trading session, near a record high of 7,119.35
points reached on April 16.
While no single party is expected to win an outright
majority on May 7, the UK stock market has shown few signs of
edginess as some investors choose to stay steady rather than
cash out on a market still trading near record highs.
Opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck
with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish
National Party (SNP) could emerge as the third-biggest party.
A further risk also stems from the Conservatives promising a
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union by the
end of 2017, if they win.
"The Conservatives are so driven by this European vote, it's
a red line for them. It's possible that a weak Labour coalition
may be marginally better for the stock market, although I
suspect it won't matter one way or another as long as it doesn't
include the SNP," said Ewen Cameron Watt, global chief
investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute.
SAINSBURY RISES
Shares in sportswear retailer Sports Direct and
electrical goods group Dixons Carphone weakened after an
unexpected fall in UK retail sales data.
WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, also fell
after posting a slowdown in first-quarter like-for-like net
sales, which traders said were more sluggish than anticipated.
However, supermarket chain Sainsbury rose after
deciding to axe 800 store jobs in a drive to cut costs.
Mining stocks such as Antofagasta and Anglo
American also performed well. Antofagasta was helped by
its plan to sell off a business for $965 million while Anglo
American benefited from higher iron ore output at its Kumba
unit.
(Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Gareth Evans, Crispian Balmer and Susan Thomas)