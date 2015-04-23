* FTSE 100 closes up 0.4 pct at 7,053.67 points
* Utility stocks boosted after Citigroup tips sector
* WPP falls after disappointing Q1 sales
* Sainsbury to cut more jobs but shares rise
* FTSE still near record high despite election worries
By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 23 Britain's top equity index
pushed higher on Thursday, boosted by a bump-up for utilities
stocks just two weeks before a general election, while mining
stocks also outperformed.
United Utilities climbed 1.1 percent, SSE
advanced 1.4 percent and National Grid rose 0.6 percent
after investment bank Citigroup said the sector would be
favoured as a protection against any market volatility caused by
the election.
Utility stocks are often preferred in times of market unease
due to their stable profits and relatively high dividend yields.
Even though uncertainty over the May 7 vote has hit sterling
on currency markets, Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index
has been relatively steady.
The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent at 7,053.67 points, near
a record high of 7,119.35 reached on April 16. The index is up
7.4 percent so far in 2015.
While no single party is expected to win an outright
majority, the UK stock market has shown few signs of edginess as
some investors choose to stay steady rather than cash out on a
market still trading near record highs.
Opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck
with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish
National Party (SNP) could emerge as the third-biggest party.
A further risk also stems from the Conservatives promising a
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union by the
end of 2017, if they win.
"The Conservatives are so driven by this European vote, it's
a red line for them. It's possible that a weak Labour coalition
may be marginally better for the stock market, although I
suspect it won't matter one way or another as long as it doesn't
include the SNP," said Ewen Cameron Watt, global chief
investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute.
SAINSBURY RISES
Shares in sportswear retailer Sports Direct and
electrical goods group Dixons Carphone weakened after an
unexpected fall in UK retail sales data.
WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, also fell
after posting a slowdown in first-quarter like-for-like net
sales, which traders said were more sluggish than anticipated.
However, supermarket chain Sainsbury rose after
deciding to axe 800 store jobs in a drive to cut costs.
Mining stocks such as Antofagasta and Anglo
American also performed well. Antofagasta was helped by
its plan to sell off a business for $965 million while Anglo
American benefited from higher iron ore output at its Kumba
unit.
(Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)