* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct; trades near record highs
* HSBC biggest FTSE boost as it considers move out of UK
* BAE rises as it reviews U.S. business
By Atul Prakash and Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 24 Britain's top share index
climbed higher to trade just below a record peak on Friday,
supported by gains in heavyweight HSBC after the global
bank said it was considering moving its headquarters out of
Britain for regulatory reasons.
The London-based bank rose 3.6 percent, the top gainer in
the blue-chip FTSE 100 index, after it said its board
had asked management to look at where is the best place to be
based in light of new UK regulations, citing in particular the
requirement to ringfence retail operations.
"Any such move could lessen their burden in terms of levies
and additional taxes that have been applied to the UK banks,"
said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"We have also got some uncertainty of what the new UK
government could bring."
With Britain's May 7 election now less than two weeks away,
Prime Minister David Cameron's centre-right Conservatives and
the centre-left Labour party are neck and neck in opinion polls,
indicating that no single party will win a clear majority.
The FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 7,086.46 points by
1008 GMT, not far from a record high of 7,119.35 points set
earlier this month. The broader market was supported by a 2.2
percent rise in the UK banking index on the back of
gains recorded by HSBC.
The market was also helped by some other movers, with BAE
Systems up 2.8 percent after Europe's biggest defence
contractor said it had started an assessment of its U.S.-based
manpower and services businesses in its Intelligence and
Security divisions. It said they had generated a number of
enquiries and external interest.
On the downside, AstraZeneca fell 3 percent after
reporting a 6 percent drop in first-quarter sales, hit by the
launch of generic copies of its popular stomach acid pill Nexium
in the vital U.S. market and by the strong dollar.
Mid-cap Acacia Mining Plc rose about 4 percent as
analysts at Credit Suisse gave the stock an "outperform" rating
even after the company reported an 18 percent fall in its
first-quarter core profit.
"New management's improving track record and strong focus on
mine development give us confidence on project delivery," Credit
Suisse analysts said in a note.
"We see scope for self-help to drive a re-rating (35 percent
upside potential) on a six to 12-month view."
(Editing by Gareth Jones)