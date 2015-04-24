* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct; trades near record highs
* HSBC gains as considers move out of UK
* BAE rises after reviewing U.S. business
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 24 Britain's top share index edged
close to a record peak on Friday, with heavyweight HSBC
gaining after saying it was considering moving its headquarters
and miners tracking a strong rally in industrial metals prices.
The UK mining index rose 2.6 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, as copper rose 1.7 percent on lower
inventories and a weaker dollar. Aluminium, nickel
and zinc also gained 1.4 to 2.8 percent, helping
shares in BHP Billiton, Anglo American and
Glencore to rise 2.6 to 3.0 percent.
HSBC was up 3 percent after saying its board had asked
management to look at where is the best place to be based in
light of new UK regulations, citing in particular the
requirement to ringfence retail operations.
"Any such move could lessen their (HSBC's) burden in terms
of levies and additional taxes that have been applied to the UK
banks," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"We have also got some uncertainty of what the new UK
government could bring."
With Britain's May 7 election now less than two weeks away,
Prime Minister David Cameron's centre-right Conservatives and
the centre-left Labour party are neck and neck in opinion polls,
indicating that no single party will win a clear majority.
The FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at 7,064.55 points by
1416 GMT, not far from a record high of 7,119.35 points set
earlier this month. The broader market was supported by a 1.9
percent rise in the UK banking index on the back of
gains recorded by HSBC.
The market was also helped by some other movers, with BAE
Systems up 2.4 percent after Europe's biggest defence
contractor said it had started an assessment of its U.S.-based
manpower and services businesses in its Intelligence and
Security divisions. It said they had generated a number of
enquiries and external interest.
On the downside, AstraZeneca fell 2.3 percent after
reporting a 6 percent drop in first-quarter sales, hit by the
launch of generic copies of its popular stomach acid pill Nexium
in the vital U.S. market and by the strong dollar.
Mid-cap Acacia Mining Plc rose 4.6 percent as
analysts at Credit Suisse gave the stock an "outperform" rating
even after the company reported an 18 percent fall in its
first-quarter core profit.
"New management's improving track record and strong focus on
mine development give us confidence on project delivery," Credit
Suisse analysts said in a note. "We see scope for self-help to
drive a re-rating (35 percent upside potential) on a six to
12-month view."
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew
Roche)